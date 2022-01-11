KWU to Recognize MLK Day With Monday Evening Event

Kansas Wesleyan will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 17 with a celebration in Mabee Arena. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and features the theme of “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation.”

Multiple students will join Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president, and Charles Spencer, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, in speaking during the evening’s ceremonies. Spencer will offer the keynote address. Music will be provided by the Salina Community Choir and the Greater Mizpah Baptist Church of Wichita.

Monday evening’s event is free and open to the public.