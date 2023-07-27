 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

KWU to Return to Traditional Hours Monday

Home About News KWU to Return to Traditional Hours Monday

After a summer of preparation, KWU will return to its traditional operating hours on Monday, July 31. The majority of university offices will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., five days a week.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2023 Kansas Wesleyan University