KWU to Shift to Summer Hours Monday

Kansas Wesleyan will make its annual shift to summer hours on Monday, May 15, when the university will be open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The majority of the university will be open Monday through Thursdays throughout the summer, at those times, and then will close Fridays.

Some offices, including Admissions, will have Friday hours, and prospective students are encouraged to contact their Admissions counselor on Fridays. Campus tours can be scheduled on Fridays upon request.

Traditional KWU hours will resume July 31.