KWU to Sponsor Latest Season of Regional PBS Program

Kansas Wesleyan is committed to enlightening and deepening the rich history of the area that surrounds it. As such, the university is excited to serve as a sponsor of Season 5 of “Cottonwood Connections,” a Smoky Hills PBS series that highlights the stories, people and heritage of rural Kansas.

“Community is such an important part of everything we do at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Our students, faculty and staff are part of the KWU community and the university itself is part of the larger, northern Kansas region. It’s always a priority to share how special that region is. When we have an opportunity to work with an organization like Smoky Hills PBS to do just that, it’s a wonderful chance to reveal some great Kansas history. We’re pleased to support this work.”

The current season of “Cottonwood Connections” began Sept. 22 and will run weekly through Dec. 8, airing every Sunday at 6 p.m., with re-airings Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. It will feature such topics as the annual K-18 baseball tournament in Lucas, the history of work with Kansas limestone and a biographical look at Dane G. Hansen, the namesake of one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the region.

Smoky Hills PBS can be found on many local cable providers, streaming services or any time at SmokyHillsPBS.org.