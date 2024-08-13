KWU to Sponsor Mayor’s Cup Tailgate for Third Consecutive Year

Kansas Wesleyan is one of the centerpieces of the Salina community, and one of that community’s trademark events is the annual Salina South vs. Salina Central football game, known as the Mayor’s Cup. For the third consecutive year, KWU will serve as the sponsor of the event’s pre-game tailgate and provide shirts to fans in attendance.

“This is a great event every year,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “It brings so many in the community together, just like we do at Kansas Wesleyan. Sponsoring this event is a natural fit for us, and we hope the evening’s T-shirt giveaway provides a keepsake for those attending.”

Kickoff of the 2024 Mayor’s Cup game is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Salina Stadium. T-shirt availability may be limited.