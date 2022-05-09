KWU to Welcome Nationally Known Drum and Bugle Corps, The Crossmen

Kansas Wesleyan will welcome one of the nation’s top drum and bugle corps, the Crossmen, to campus for the group’s spring training camp beginning Friday, May 20.

The Crossmen, who compete as part of Drum Corps International, have reached that organization’s finals 29 times in its 48-year history. The entire corps will be in residence on KWU’s campus, including all practices, through June 23 as it gears up for its summer season.

“It’s not often you can bring in a group that’s one of the best in the country, but that’s who the Crossmen are,” said Dr. James McAllister, Music Department chair. “We are thrilled to bring them to Salina and hope the community comes out in force to see these great talents. It’s also exciting to bring drum corps action back to Salina, a town rich in drum corps history. Longtime Salinians will recall the Salina Silver Sabres. Part of the Crossmen experience at KWU will include a Silver Sabres alumni reunion.”

The final day of the residency, June 23, will be one of the most exciting of the month, as area students will have the opportunity to work with Crossmen at a special Marching Music Experience that will kick-off the organization’s regular season. KWU students, as well as those from USD 305 and Sacred Heart High School, can participate free of charge, while others will pay a small fee.

All Crossmen practices will be open to the public, with the majority to be conducted at Graves Family Sports Complex. If you wish to bring a large group or high school band or if you have other questions, please contact McAllister at 785-833-4374.

Supporters of the Crossmen’s spring training include Salina-area Catholic schools.