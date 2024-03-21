 Skip to content
KWU Vocal Groups to Join With Local Church for Special Performance Sunday

The Kansas Wesleyan Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale will join with the Trinity United Methodist Church choir and orchestra for a special event on Sunday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. The performance of “Requiem for the Living,” by composer Dan Forrest, will take place at Trinity UMC.

“These types of events in the community are always a highlight of our schedule,” said David Corman, director of KWU’s vocal discipline. “This is a great piece to perform and we anticipate having nearly 100 performers involved in what should be an excellent concert. We hope the community comes out to take part!”

