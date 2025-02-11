KWU’s Campus to Be Closed Wednesday Due to Winter Weather

One of the snowiest winters in Salina’s history is expected to continue with a storm late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. In anticipation, Kansas Wesleyan announced Tuesday afternoon that it will close campus on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Only Food Service, Plant Operations and other designated, essential personnel will report to campus, and other departments may work remotely.

Students should check their KWU email for a message regarding dining hall hours. Multiple meals will be offered, but no late night will be served.

Additional information regarding the closure, including the status of classes, is available in the message sent to all campus constituents Tuesday afternoon.