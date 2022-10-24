KWU’s Hughes Completes Doctoral Studies

Prof. Jonathan Hughes, assistant professor of Sport and Exercise Science at Kansas Wesleyan, recently completed his doctorate in Sport and Performance Psychology from the University of Western States.

“Completing doctoral work is always an elite accomplishment,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “The dedication and hard work that it takes to do this is not only a tremendous academic achievement but a fantastic example for our students, as well. It shows the entire Coyote family the importance of lifelong learning, which is to be applauded. I congratulate Dr. Hughes on this tremendous accomplishment.”

“While I invested a great deal of time and effort in this goal, I was not the only one sacrificing to make this possible,” said Hughes. “My family’s support was highly valuable to me throughout this journey. I’m excited to help others achieve optimal performance, whether in the classroom or on the field. I also appreciate KWU athletics allowing me to work with various programs during my internship and mentorship.”

Hughes had a concentration in positive leadership and administration during his studies.