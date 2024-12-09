KWU’s Paul Green to Join Salina’s Human Relations Commission

Kansas Wesleyan University lecturer Paul Green has been named to the city of Salina’s Human Relations Commission and will begin his appointment this month.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of an organization dedicated to eliminating discrimination for my fellow citizens in Salina,” Green said. “The Human Relations Commission has a mission to ensure that civil rights are upheld for everyone in Salina, through a system of enforcement, advocacy and education, a mission that I believe with every fiber of my being to be one of the most important duties of any governing body.”

Green, lecturer of Communication Studies and Theatre Arts at Kansas Wesleyan, was selected to serve on Nov. 25. The commission monitors complaints and plans on a wide variety of civil rights and discrimination issues.

“I particularly look forward to engaging in sessions that target potential problems and help determine possible actions to advocate for change and solutions, both within and outside of the city’s organization,” Green said.

Green’s first meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10.