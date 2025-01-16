KWU’s Power of AND Campaign Exceeds $45 Million Raised

Kansas Wesleyan announced Thursday that, after tabulating gifts received since October, its Power of AND fundraising campaign has exceeded $45 million. More than $1 million has been gifted to the institution during the past three months.

“The holidays are, traditionally, a time for giving, and KWU was privileged to be the recipient of many gifts this year,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The generosity of our alumni, friends and supporters is truly boundless, and we are grateful.”

The gift of the building and property of United Methodist Church of the Cross announced in November is the centerpiece of the recent increase. However, numerous other gifts have come in during this period from individuals, businesses and foundations. That support will fund annual and endowed scholarships; athletics and music; capital projects — including the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (KWU’s weight room) and Sams Chapel — KWU’s annual fund; and the Community Resilience Hub.

“As always, there’s a great deal of interest in numerous things happening on our campus,” said Oliver. “With gifts like these, we are well on our way to reaching our $50 million campaign goal in early 2026.”

The campaign’s gifts and other recent support have pushed KWU’s endowment to $47.5 million, its largest in school history. It comes during a time where KWU has opened a new dining facility; renovated Music facilities; christened a pair of new Criminal Justice labs; built new, small-home student housing; and renovated current residence halls. The university also won its fourth KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in the past five years, helping it stake its claim as one of the best private universities in the state.

KWU’s next major fundraising event — Night with the Yotes — is Friday, Feb. 21, and proceeds benefit all activities at KWU, including music, art, theatre, DECA and athletics. Learn more at www.kwu.edu/nwty25.