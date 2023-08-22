KWU’s Social Work Program Earns Accreditation

Kansas Wesleyan University is delighted to announce that its Social Work program has been granted accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education’s Commission on Accreditation.

“Our accreditation shows our commitment to a quality education and that our curriculum is up to the highest standards of the accrediting body,” said Kelly Hopkins, LMSW, director of the Social Work program.

In practical terms for KWU students, besides ensuring that they receive an excellent education in their field, they can complete the Master of Social Work degree in one year instead of two.

Hopkins said that working for the honor was a three-year process and “a lot of work that occasionally included nights and weekends.”

The process involved program self-studies, site visits and several reviews by the CSWE Board of Accreditation to ensure compliance with the standards.

“Earning accreditation in Social Work through the Council for Social Work Education is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our faculty,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, provost and executive vice president for student success. “They were committed to achieving this recognition to ensure further professional and educational opportunities for students, and I could not be prouder of what the faculty accomplished. This is a major milestone for the institution, and it provides us with a standout academic program that will help fill a significant community need.”

The program will be fully accredited through 2031.

