KWU Launches New Web Site

After a year-long creative process, Kansas Wesleyan is scheduled to launch the new KWU.edu Wednesday, October 13. The new site will include increased video functionality, ease of use on mobile technologies and better accessibility throughout. A click-through virtual tour is also readily accessible on many pages of the site, making it easier for prospective students to experience the KWU campus.

“This has been a deeply rewarding process,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s director of Marketing and Communications (MARCOM) and project manager. “The support of everyone across campus and the hard work put in by the MARCOM team has led to a great product, one that truly shows off our great university. We can’t wait to unveil the finished site!”

The new site will not change myKWU, the student and employee information portal, or access to KWU email or Canvas. Users should, however, be aware that the new KWU.edu is best viewed in landscape mode when accessing the site through a phone or tablet.

The precise time of the launch is subject to change.

If you encounter difficulties in using KWU.edu during this time, please clear your cache (including cookies) and restart your browser.