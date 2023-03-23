Littlejohn Named Third Team All-American

Kansas Wesleyan’s Alex Littlejohn has been selected to the NAIA Men’s Basketball All-America Third Team for his efforts for the Coyotes during the 2022-23 season. Littlejohn’s selection was announced as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) revealed its three men’s basketball All-America teams and honorable mentions on the heels of the 85th annual NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Littlejohn was a key component for the Coyotes all season long, leading the team with a 14.2 scoring average, while shooting 51.9 percent from the field on the season. Littlejohn also averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, which ranked third best in the NAIA. His total of 333 rebounds also ranked third best in the country this season. He finished with 21 double-doubles on the season, and three times flirted with a triple-double for the Coyotes.

His 333 total rebounds ranks as the second highest total in Kansas Wesleyan history.

Littlejohn and the Coyotes posted a 26-5 record in 2023, the second highest win total in school history. The Coyotes also posted the most regular season wins in school history this season with 25 as well as setting a new school record for conference wins with 19.

Story courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com.