Live Auction Listings for Night with the Yotes Now Available

KWU is pleased to reveal the live auction items that will be available at Night with the Yotes 2024! The Feb. 23 event will feature a 26-item slate that includes five trips, including opportunities to join KWU programs in Hawaii (men’s basketball) and Georgia (women’s flag football). Our Kansas City Symphony package is sure to wow music lovers, and there’s plenty of Kansas City Chiefs gear as well. You could take home autographed items from Head Coach Andy Reid, running back Isiah Pacheco, and yes, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes!

If you’re interested in donating to Night with the Yotes 2024, contact Michelle Dolan at [email protected] today!

Visit www.kwu.edu/NWTY2024 to learn more about the event and to see every item available in the live auction.