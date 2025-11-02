Local Photographer Set to Open Show at KWU

Eric Anthony Lorson (FishBones Photography) is a Salina-based photographer whose work blends more than 15 years of technical expertise with a constantly evolving artistic vision.

“Journey and Growth,” which features Lorson’s photography, will open Nov. 5 at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts and run through Dec. 11.

Lorson’s portfolio spans live music, astrophotography, landscapes and portraiture.

“Collaboration sits at the heart of my process,” Lorson said. “Whether partnering with musicians, fellow artists or individuals seeking to capture their own story, I thrive in the exchange of perspectives that bring depth and energy to my work.”

Trained in graphic design and commercial arts, Lorson’s work reflects both precision and imagination, shaped by years of refining technical craft while deepening his ability to translate atmosphere, emotion and story into each frame.

A reception for Lorson will be 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

The Gallery at KWU is free and open to the public.

Release by Jean Kozubowski.