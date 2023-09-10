Marketing and Communications Captures Award for Nursing Commercial

Kansas Wesleyan’s Marketing and Communications Office added another award to its trophy case earlier this month when the group captured a gold trophy from the MUSE Creative Awards. The honor was for KWU’s Nursing commercial, which was re-shot late in 2022.

“We’re thankful for this recognition,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications. “The efforts of our team, partnered with the great work of Fili Creative, produced an excellent product that showcased our Nursing program well. We are proud of the way the efforts of our office play a role in the overall success of KWU.”

The commercial ran regionally for much of the spring, seeing airplay on KSN, KAKE and other television stations, as well as streaming platforms. It was shot originally in 2021 before the 2022 reshoot, with camera work and editing done by Fili Creative.

The award is KWU’s first from MUSE, but the 12th award for its marketing work – and 10th national honor – since May 2019.

For more information on the MUSE Creative Awards, visit www.museaward.com.

To view the award-winning commercial, click here.