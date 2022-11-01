Marketing and Communications Captures Two District Awards

Kansas Wesleyan’s Marketing and Communications (MARCOM) office has won two district-level awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Best of District VI Awards. The honors were announced during the month of October.

The university captured one award for its web site, marking the third such honor that KWU.edu has earned since its October 2021 relaunch. The web site was previously recognized nationally by the Communicator Awards and the EduAD Awards. A blog on the student experience that was written by Skylar Nelson ’21, current assistant director of communications projects, was recognized as well.

CASE’s sixth district consists of members at institutions in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The awards give KWU’s MARCOM office eight national or district-level honors since May of 2020.