Marshall Motors and KWU Deepen Longstanding Partnership

One of Kansas Wesleyan’s longest-running supporters has announced that it will deepen its relationship with the university. Marshall Motors, one of the leading automotive dealerships in the region, has gifted the university three new vehicles.

The three vehicles – two Nissan Sentras and a Chrysler Pacifica – were wrapped by Gleason & Son Signs, a local company, and given to KWU. They display KWU logos and other university branding on the vehicles’ exterior.

“We are grateful to Marshall Motors for its generosity and faithfulness in supporting KWU through the years,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “These vehicles not only provide a way for our staff to travel, but also provide great branding as we do so.”

“My family and I have supported KWU for decades, and we’re extremely proud of that relationship,” said Larry Marshall, owner of Marshall Motors. “I, along with the rest of our company’s leadership team, have been very impressed with the university’s recent momentum, so it seemed like an appropriate time to deepen our relationship with KWU by making this gift.”

Marshall Motors will also increase existing gifts for scholarships and other academic support. More information on those offerings will be announced in the coming weeks.