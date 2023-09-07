Marshall Motors Increases Support of Kansas Wesleyan, Enables Addition of Vehicles

Marshall Motors has supported Kansas Wesleyan for decades, and now vehicles from its fleet will help students, faculty and staff spread the university’s mission across the Midwest. KWU announced Thursday that financial support from Marshall has enabled the university to add six 15-passenger vans to its fleet.

“We’re truly grateful for the generosity of Larry Marshall and the Marshall Motors team,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “This gift will enable us to continue to improve the reach of our brand, and it will enable those Coyotes traveling for official university business to do so using some truly great vehicles.”

While the vans will be used primarily for athletic teams, they will be available to all faculty and staff groups on official university business. All six will be outfitted with KWU branding and logos.

“It’s our honor to help KWU acquire these vans,” said Larry Marshall, owner of Marshall Motors. “We hope it betters the student experience by making travel easier for countless Coyotes in the upcoming years.”

The gift is in addition to the three vehicles given by Marshall to KWU during the summer months.