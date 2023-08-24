Schwan ’10 Joins KWU Advancement, Admissions Staffs

Kansas Wesleyan University is pleased to welcome Matthew Schwan ’10 to its Advancement and Admissions staffs as Music alumni and recruiting representative.

Schwan’s duties will include reaching out to music alumni, keeping them informed of the exciting changes in the Music Department and Pioneer Hall renovations, and helping to recruit students for the Music program.

“KWU helped shape the educator I am today, so when I had the opportunity to return to campus, I couldn’t pass it up,” Schwan said. “Kansas Wesleyan gave me so many opportunities. I was able to perform, learn and network across the world, thanks to my time at KWU. I look forward to helping future Yotes do the same thing!”

“With Matt’s experience and dedication to Kansas Wesleyan, he will make an outstanding representative for the Music Department. We’re grateful to have him on board and communicating the excitement surrounding the department to our alumni,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations.

Schwan graduated from KWU with a Bachelor of Music Education in May 2010. He completed his MME in Choral Music Education through Wichita State University in the summer of 2020. Schwan now teaches general music at Coronado Elementary School in Salina, Kan., where he serves on the vision committee, founded the After School Music Club, has students participate in regional and state events, and encourages his students to be a visible part of the community.

Schwan has taught general and vocal music to elementary and middle school students since 2011.

He was the Outstanding Elementary Music Educator in 2022-23 in Salina and Middle Level Music Educator in 2020-21 in Junction City.

His students have consistently earned superior and outstanding ratings at music festivals around the area and performed at the 2020 KMEA In-Service Workshop in Wichita.

Schwan is also the music director of Sunrise Presbyterian Church in Salina.

“It’s an honor to sit in this role and work with both recruits and alumni,” said Schwan. “If you or anyone you know would like to connect, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Schwan’s role at Kansas Wesleyan will be part-time, and he will continue his teaching career.