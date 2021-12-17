Men’s Basketball Ranked in NAIA Top 25

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball is ranked No. 19 in the latest edition of the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll released on Wednesday by the NAIA national office.

The Coyotes moved up from the first receiving votes position to the No. 19 spot based on a 12-1 record after Saturday’s win at Columbia.

It marks the first Top 25 ranking for the program since the 2007 team was ranked as high as No. 6 in the final NAIA Division II poll of the season.

The Coyotes are 12-2 overall heading into the holiday break. KWU resumes action on January 1 at Dakota State. KWU returns home on January 5 vs Bethany.

Thanks to an impressive 13-0 start, Loyola (La.) moved to No. 1 in the latest edition of the Top 25. The Wolfpack received all 20, first-place votes. Carroll (Mont.) and Talladega (Ala.) both jumped two spots to Nos. 2 and 3, while Oklahoma Wesleyan made a five spot jump to No. 4.

Story provided by KWUCoyotes.com.