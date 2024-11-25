Middleton Tabbed New KWU Head Football Coach

Matt Middleton, a national champion assistant coach at Harding University (Searcy, Arkansas), has been selected as the new football coach at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Middleton is in his second season at Harding, which is currently ranked fourth in NCAA Division and is the defending national champion. Harding is 26-1 with Middleton on the coaching staff — 11-1 this season following a 48-3 playoff victory over Pittsburg State on Saturday, which advanced the squad to the second round of the NCAA Division II Championship.

Harding led Division II in rushing yards per game entering the postseason (421) and averaged more than 51 points per game during the regular season.

The Bison were 15-0 in 2023.

Middleton has been an assistant coach and head coach at the Division I, Division II and high school levels during his career, which began in 2001 when he was a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and his family to our Pack,” said KWU President Dr. Matt Thompson. “During his interview, students, faculty, staff and alumni recognized him as a consummate winner both on and off the field. He possesses a deep understanding of what it takes to develop individuals and lead a program that prioritizes both winning games and graduating students who are well-prepared for their lives and careers. It is evident that he will seamlessly integrate into the university, contributing to the betterment of all and building on the momentum that has already been established. I admire his faith, commitment to family, and passion for shaping young men.”

Middleton was offensive coordinator at Division II Southern Arkansas in 2022 before going to Harding. He was head coach at three high schools in Louisiana from 2014-22.

He spent three seasons as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Division II Arkansas-Monticello from 2011-14 in his second time at the school. He held the same title at UAM from 2007-08.

Middleton spent 2009-10 as offensive coordinator at Division I Central Arkansas between his stints at Arkansas-Monticello.

Middleton coached wide receivers at NCAA II power Grand Valley State during the 2004 season. He was head coach and athletic director at Caldwell Parish High School (Louisiana) from 2005-06.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the head football coach at Kansas Wesleyan University,” he said. “It is a storied program with a history of success. My wife (Kayla) and I desire to build a program that honors God, helps raise men to be great Christians, husbands and fathers one day. As a coach, you are judged in this profession by wins and losses; I believe this to also be true in how our young men in this program win in life after football.

“I want to thank Dr. Thompson, Ken Oliver (executive vice president) and Miguel Paredes (director of athletics) for giving me the opportunity to lead this football program into the future. We are excited to be joining The Pack.”

Middleton was chosen from a field of more than 150 applicants.

“It’s not often that a search committee is unanimous. It was, however, with Matt,” said Oliver. “This is a coach who knows how to win, who knows how to work within a successful culture and, in the process, make it better. This is someone who understands the different aspects of coaching from development to game-day decisions because he’s worked at numerous levels. He’s done the work, been in the trenches, and he’s ready to lead a program.

“Finally, this is someone who knows how to engage with a community, to build a championship legacy of fans, community support and alumni backing. In short, this is someone ready to win on the field the Kansas Wesleyan way, and we can’t wait to see him to do just that.”

Paredes is thrilled to have Middleton join the KWU staff and lead the football program.

“This is a home-run hire,” he said. “Matt is a longtime assistant ready to lead a program and ready to build on the success that we’ve had. His head coaching experience prepares him to lead, while his experience as a coordinator is widely varied at several institutions. That’s deepened his knowledge both of the game and of the university experience. He has the ability to impart that knowledge to his players and make them better both on and off the field, and we look forward to seeing him do just that every day that he’s a Coyote.”

Kansas Wesleyan’s new head coach will remain with Harding during its postseason run, but will immediately begin spring semester recruiting and the finalization of hiring his KWU staff. He will join KWU full-time at the conclusion of Harding’s season.

Middleton is a 2002 graduate of Louisiana Tech with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Social Studies. He played wide receiver at Mississippi College in 1997, helping the Choctaws win the American Southwest Conference championship.

Middleton was a quarterback and wide receiver at West Monroe (Louisiana) High School from 1993-97 and helped his team win the 1996 5-AAAAA state championship.

The Middletons have four sons, Luke, Caden, Kash and Kross.

What others are saying about Matt Middleton:

“Coach Middleton has been a tremendous asset to the Harding football brotherhood during his time here. Matt has played an integral role for the two best teams in the history of Harding football. Kansas Wesleyan football is gaining a leader, a winner and a man that cares deeply about shaping and influencing young men to become tremendous father’s, husband’s and leaders.”

Paul Simmons, head football coach, Harding University

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Matt Middleton for a long time. Matt is a family man of high character and high integrity. He has a brilliant football mind and knows how to build strong relationships with his players, support staff and athletic department. This is a big-time home-run hire for Kansas Wesleyan. The program got better by hiring Matt Middleton.”

Hud Jackson, athletic director/head football coach, Arkansas-Monticello

“Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the game of football. He is not only a great coach but is also great at relationships. He pours his heart and soul into the game, and it consistently shows with the players he coaches every single day. I have been fortunate to work beside Matt in the past, and he helped mold me and shape me when I was a young coach in this profession. This is a slam-dunk hire, and a lot of success is going to follow Matt’s hiring. I look forward to watching over the coming years for Kansas Wesleyan under Matt’s guidance.”

Nathan Brown, head coach, Central Arkansas

“Coach Middleton’s attitude and heart for his family, his team and the game of football knows no limit. He’s a winner. He will be a great fit at Kansas Wesleyan.”

Mario Jeberaeel, assistant outside linebackers coach, Jacksonville Jaguars