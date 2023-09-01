Music Announces Fall Semester Concert Schedule

It’s an exciting time for Kansas Wesleyan Music, as the department prepares to move into renovated academic spaces this fall. Sams Chapel remains under renovation, however, and as such, the department announced an unusual fall semester schedule Friday afternoon.

“It’s a truly exciting time in our department,” said Dr. Bill Backlin, interim department chair. “Our schedule is unique, but it offers chances for our supporters to see performances in new spaces, for us to collaborate with local high schools and to continue to develop relationships throughout the region. We expect the spring slate of events will be similar.”

The schedule opens Sept. 15 with a 5:30 p.m. concert outside the Student Activities Center. The event is part of the university’s Family Weekend and, accordingly, will feature all KWU ensembles.

The String Orchestra then participates in a pair of collaborative concerts, first in Lindsborg alongside Smoky Valley High School, which will host the event Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The next will fall Oct. 3 with Salina South High School, which serves as the host for the 7 p.m. event.

The orchestra and Wind Ensemble then play at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, as they perform a concert at University United Methodist Church (UUMC), before all ensembles participate in an event during Homecoming. The Homecoming Collage Concert is set for Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. and will be held on the Student Activities Center patio, weather permitting.

The orchestra will travel to Manhattan on Oct. 26 to play alongside Manhattan High School, beginning at 6 p.m. A special honors orchestra event will then be held Oct. 28 in Mabee Arena and Muir Gym.

The fall choir concert, which will focus on fall classics, is set for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at UUMC, leading to a one-month break before Dec. 3’s Christmas by Candlelight. The 2023 version of the Christmas classic will be held at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina, beginning at 4 p.m.

The fall semester concert slate wraps up Dec. 5 with a 7 p.m. performance by the Jazz Ensemble, which will take place in the Student Activities Center.

The department will also appear at various other events throughout the semester, including pep rallies, worship services and more.