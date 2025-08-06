Nelson ’21 to Rejoin Marketing and Communications Staff as Assistant Director

A KWU alumna will return to campus for a new role. Skylar Nelson ’21 will become the university’s newest assistant director of marketing and communications.

“We had some truly talented people apply to join our office,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Skylar, however, started her career here, and even as a young professional, was high-level from the start. She always worked well with offices on campus and our staff, learning from experienced journalists like Jean Kozubowski and Karen Bonar. She’s had an opportunity to learn from a great hands-on company at FILI Creative and now, is returning to help us continue to excel at KWU.”

Nelson rejoins KWU following nearly 18 months at FILI Creative, a local multimedia production company run by Gus Applequist ’14. There, she was Applequist’s executive assistant, managed office administration tasks and assisted with the development of marketing materials. She also provided voice-over assistance for various projects, including KWU’s Great Plains Annual Conference Video that ran in June.

“Working at FILI Creative gave me a chance to explore a different side of the professional world and take part in opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Nelson. “It really opened my eyes to things I’d never have considered doing — like voice-over work — and I’m grateful for the time I spent as a member of their team, as well as the new skills and proficiencies I’ll be able to bring back to a place that we all care about.”

Nelson served in numerous roles during her previous three-year stay at KWU, rising to assistant director of communications projects in August 2022. She assisted with crisis communications, helped manage the university’s Instagram page and, perhaps most importantly, created and oversaw the university’s first regular email communications to recruits and alumni.

“Synergy is an overused word in our profession,” said Salois. “You don’t, however, often get a chance to have people who understand how all the different aspects of higher education have to fit together. Community relations, alumni communications, recruitment marketing, fundraising – positivity or negativity in one area can affect all of them, and Skylar understands that. She can see where we’re lacking in our communications and where, due to success, we need to double-down. She sees that because she helped create the processes. It’s a good opportunity for her to return and continue to grow, yes, but more than that, it’s a great opportunity for KWU to get even better.”

“In some ways, returning to KWU feels a lot like coming back home,” said Nelson. “Realizing how much more I had left to give back to the university was something of a pivotal moment for me, and I’m excited to jump back in and get started.”

Nelson begins her role on campus Aug. 11.