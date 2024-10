Due to high winds posing a safety hazard during scheduled setup, the Golden W recognition and All-Alumni Social (and Purple W recognition) have been moved indoors to Muir Gym. The events had previously been set to take place outdoors, next to Kirwin House. The events remain at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on Friday afternoon.

For a full schedule of Homecoming events, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.