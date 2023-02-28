Pair of KWU Instrumental Ensembles to Offer Performance

Two of Kansas Wesleyan’s instrumental ensembles will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Sams Chapel on the KWU campus. Admission is free.

The concert, called “Masterworks,” will feature the KWU String Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Leonardo Rosario, and the KWU Wind Ensemble, conducted by Dr. James McAllister.

The String Orchestra will perform three works composed within the past 10 years. Rhythm Dances, by composer Brian Balmages will open the concert, followed by Miraj by composer Richard Meyer. The final orchestra selection will be Martin Ellerby’s St. Mark’s Suite.

The Wind Ensemble will perform John Philip Sousa’s march The Fairest of the Fair; a world premiere performance of Kansas composer Grace Baugher Dunlap’s Solstice Fanfare, which was commissioned by KWU; two works by composer Percy Grainger, Irish Tune from County Derry and Shepherd’s Hey; and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring Dr. Gustavo do Carmo as the piano soloist.

For more information about this concert or the many offerings provided by the KWU Music Department, visit www.kwu.edu/Music.