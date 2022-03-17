Parking and Streaming Information for Funeral of Rev. Nathan Stanton ’91

All attendees for the funeral of Nathan Stanton ’91 are encouraged to park in the Pioneer Hall lots accessible from Cloud Street or the University United Methodist Church lot across Claflin Ave. Students and KWU employees are strongly encouraged to move their cars from these locations by 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Streaming for the service is accessible through https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bgs35PsWSpA, a link that will stay active for the foreseeable future for all to watch. Please comment on that link with any questions or concerns regarding the stream, other outlets may not be monitored during the service.