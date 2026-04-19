Percussion Concert to Feature Guest Artist, Premiere

Percussion comes out from the rhythm section and takes center stage for a KWU Percussion Ensemble concert at 7 p.m. April 22 in Sams Chapel on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

Guest artist and soloist Dr. Hannah Weaver, from the University of Nebraska–Omaha will join the Percussion Ensemble for a selection of mostly quartets.

The audience can expect to hear a variety of instruments used, most of them “traditional,” such as marimba, vibraphone and snare drum, but elements such as spoken text, muting of marimba bars, almglocken (alpine bells), copper pipes and bottles will be involved to create different textures.

In addition to featuring Weaver, the Percussion Ensemble will premiere a new work, “Parallax,” by Shane Roderick.

The concert is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski