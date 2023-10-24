Photo Gallery: Coyote Village Construction

At Kansas Wesleyan, we are student-centered and community focused.
Choose a major that fits your purpose AND your passion.
Do you have what it takes to become a Coyote?
A private education can be excellent AND affordable!
At KWU, you have the opportunity to do more AND be more.
Reconnect with fellow Coyotes on and off campus.
Swipe left or, if on a desktop, use the left/right arrow keys to take a look at the latest photos from Coyote Village!
Photos by Jean Kozubowski.
100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401
785-827-5541