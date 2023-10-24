 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Photo Gallery: Coyote Village Construction

Home About News Photo Gallery: Coyote Village Construction

Swipe left or, if on a desktop, use the left/right arrow keys to take a look at the latest photos from Coyote Village!

Photos by Jean Kozubowski.

  • Crews have started landscaping at Coyote Village.
Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2023 Kansas Wesleyan University