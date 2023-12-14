Photo Gallery: Coyote Village – Nov. 28 & Dec. 11

At Kansas Wesleyan, we are student-centered and community focused.
Choose a major that fits your purpose AND your passion.
Do you have what it takes to become a Coyote?
A private education can be excellent AND affordable!
At KWU, you have the opportunity to do more AND be more.
Reconnect with fellow Coyotes on and off campus.
Take a look at some photos from the Coyote Village open house, as well as a few shots as landscaping was completed on the project. Photos by Jean Kozubowski and Tanner Colvin.
100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401
785-827-5541