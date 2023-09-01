Photo Gallery: Phyllis Zorn ’96 Presentation – Aug. 31, 2023

KWU’s Media Production I course had the privilege of welcoming alumna Phyllis Zorn ’96 to campus last week. Zorn was one of the reporters at the center of the internationally known Marion County Record newspaper incident in early August. She shared her story with students and Abby Wray ’23 of KAKE News was on hand to cover the moment. KWU thanks Phyllis for returning to campus and sharing this landmark story with our students. You can check out Wray’s story for KAKE at https://www.kake.com/story/49576598/marion-county-record-reporter-returns-to-her-alma-mater-to-speak-to-students-about-her-experience-in-police-raid.

Photos by Tanner Colvin