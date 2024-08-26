Photography Club Hosting Debut Show at KWU

“Kansas Through the Lens,” a collaborative effort by the Salina Photography Club, is the first exhibit of the academic year at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts at Kansas Wesleyan University and the club’s debut showing.

The exhibit opened Aug. 19 and will run until Sept. 19. A reception for the photographers will be from 5–6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

“The Salina Photography Club is excited to have its first member showcase,” said Tanner Colvin ’11, professional photographer and club organizer. “The show will represent a wide range of photographs from Kansas.”

The club is open to anyone with an interest in photography and welcomes all skill levels, from beginners to professionals. It was organized to encourage a more active community of photographers in the greater Salina area, Colvin said.

Admission to The Gallery is always free.

Release by Jean Kozubowski