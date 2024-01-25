Power of AND Campaign Clears $35 Million; KWU Readies for Phase Three

A tremendous winter at Kansas Wesleyan continued Thursday, when the university announced that it has surpassed $35 million in its Power of AND Campaign. An estate gift of $150,000, a $100,000 anonymous gift, and numerous other donations to Music, the endowment and annual scholarships helped KWU exceed the $35 million plateau.

“Our supporters have done it again,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The generosity we have seen throughout this campaign has opened doors for our students through scholarships, has enabled countless facility improvements and renovations, and has helped make KWU the place to be.”

The campaign has been one of the critical drivers in Kansas Wesleyan’s recent success, fueling projects such as the Sams Chapel renovation and Coyote Village, the university’s newest student housing. In addition, the Jack Wilson Forensic CSI Lab and Jack Wilson Experiential Learning Center will open this semester to support KWU’s Criminal Justice program.

A substantial rise in scholarships, an increase in the endowment and the Bieber Dining Hall (bon appétit) project have also been parts of this, the largest capital campaign in KWU history.

The university will now begin preparation for phase three of the campaign, which will include an eye toward capital projects yet to be determined.

“The entire basis of this campaign has been bettering the future of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Oliver. “How do we ensure that the university is the best it can be now and in 10, 20 or even 50 years? What can we do to lay that foundation? Scholarships and the endowment are critical parts of that, and, yes, the possibility exists for new capital projects, as well.”

Annual scholarships, operations, music, athletics and the endowment are among the items that may be in the next campaign phase. KWU President Dr. Matt Thompson, university administration, and members of the Board of Trustees and KWU Foundation Board will be meeting soon to make decisions regarding phase three.

Thursday’s announcement joined several recent news items surrounding the KWU Criminal Justice program, including the new facilities mentioned above, and last week’s release of estimated enrollment numbers that included the largest spring enrollment in university history.

To make a gift to the Power of AND Campaign, visit www.kwu.edu/give.