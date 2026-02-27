 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Power of AND Campaign Exceeds $50 Million Raised, Closes Out Third Phase

Large crowd at Night with the Yotes 2026
Home About News Power of AND Campaign Exceeds $50 Million Raised, Closes Out Third Phase

Fueled by the success of the Feb. 20 Night with the Yotes and numerous other recent gifts, Kansas Wesleyan’s Power of AND capital campaign has exceeded $50 million raised.

“Surpassing the $50 million milestone isn’t just a testament to generosity. Rather, it’s a declaration of belief in what Kansas Wesleyan can become,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “The Power of AND is about expanding opportunity, strengthening our community and building a future where every student has the support they need to thrive. Countless people, organizations and businesses have given to build these opportunities. We’re grateful, we’re energized, and we’re just getting started!”

Phase 3 of The Power of AND Campaign included significant endowment and scholarship increases. The Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (KWU’s weight room) was completely renovated, there were significant upgrades to athletic locker rooms and Bieber Dining Hall, and the Community Resilience Hub saw new growth, as well. Phase 3 also included KWU’s acquisition of United Methodist Church of the Cross, and KWU’s endowment recently cleared $52 million, its highest mark ever.

The Power of AND Campaign has been responsible for much of KWU’s growth during the past seven years. Earlier phases opened the Nursing Education Center, renovated Sams Chapel, built Coyote Village and saw sweeping improvements to Criminal Justice facilities, among numerous other academic spaces.

This announcement closes out the third phase of the campaign, but an announcement regarding future fundraising goals is expected in the next 10-14 days.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2026 Kansas Wesleyan University