Power of AND Campaign Exceeds $50 Million Raised, Closes Out Third Phase

Fueled by the success of the Feb. 20 Night with the Yotes and numerous other recent gifts, Kansas Wesleyan’s Power of AND capital campaign has exceeded $50 million raised.

“Surpassing the $50 million milestone isn’t just a testament to generosity. Rather, it’s a declaration of belief in what Kansas Wesleyan can become,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “The Power of AND is about expanding opportunity, strengthening our community and building a future where every student has the support they need to thrive. Countless people, organizations and businesses have given to build these opportunities. We’re grateful, we’re energized, and we’re just getting started!”

Phase 3 of The Power of AND Campaign included significant endowment and scholarship increases. The Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (KWU’s weight room) was completely renovated, there were significant upgrades to athletic locker rooms and Bieber Dining Hall, and the Community Resilience Hub saw new growth, as well. Phase 3 also included KWU’s acquisition of United Methodist Church of the Cross, and KWU’s endowment recently cleared $52 million, its highest mark ever.

The Power of AND Campaign has been responsible for much of KWU’s growth during the past seven years. Earlier phases opened the Nursing Education Center, renovated Sams Chapel, built Coyote Village and saw sweeping improvements to Criminal Justice facilities, among numerous other academic spaces.

This announcement closes out the third phase of the campaign, but an announcement regarding future fundraising goals is expected in the next 10-14 days.