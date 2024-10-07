Randolph ’76 to Serve as Veterans Recognition Ceremony Speaker

Doug Randolph ’76 will be the featured speaker at Kansas Wesleyan’s third annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 18, as part of Homecoming 2024. The event will begin at 11 a.m. outside the Student Activities Center on Bevan Green and is free of charge.

Born in Salina and raised in Kanopolis and Ellsworth, Randolph served in the United States Marine Corps and was shot while on patrol in Qua-son Lowlands, Vietnam. After undergoing rehab and re-learning how to walk, he retired from the military and enrolled at Kansas Wesleyan.

After graduating with an Education degree, Randolph found his way into teaching, retiring from St. John’s Military School in 2011 after 28 years.

Randolph will share about his journey from GI to Coyote and how KWU’s nurturing environment and faculty shaped his life.

Pre-registered veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary lunch following the ceremony.

For more information or to register, please call 785-833-4377.

For more information on KWU’s Homecoming 2024 proceedings, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.