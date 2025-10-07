Rescheduled Holocaust Remembrance Event Set for Thursday

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a special Holocaust Remembrance event Thursday, Oct. 9. Dr. Judy Jacobs will present by Zoom in Sams Chapel, beginning at 7 p.m., and admission is free. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Jacobs was born Judith Gondos in 1937 in Budapest, Hungary. She was 2 years old when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. Just months after Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, she was taken with her family to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. The family was kept there until December 1944, when they were taken to Switzerland. They immigrated to the United States in 1946.

Jacobs graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education and from UMKC with an MBA in Finance and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration.

This event is made possible in part by the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education and was rescheduled from Oct. due to extenuating circumstances on the speaker’s schedule. To learn more about this organization and its mission, please visit www.mchekc.org.

KWU also thanks Smoky Hill Museum for its contribution to the event.