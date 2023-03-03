Salina South Student Named Recipient of KWU’s Stein Scholarship

Paige Baird is the first recipient of the Eric Stein Scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan University, as announced last month at the Salina Strings Day event.

A viola player from Salina South High School, Baird holds the first viola chair in her school orchestra and in the Salina Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“She is a leader and will be a great addition to the Department of Music,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the strings program at Kansas Wesleyan.

The scholarship was set up this past year to honor the late Eric Stein, who founded the Salina Symphony and was a longtime instructor at Marymount College. It is available to new KWU students coming from Saline County schools and will cover 85 percent of Baird’s tuition at Kansas Wesleyan.

“This scholarship shows the commitment of the university in developing the strings area and Music Department,” said James McAllister, chair of the department. “It honors the legacy of Eric Stein, who was instrumental in establishing a tradition of music in Salina.”

Baird was selected by the KWU Music faculty after auditioning.