Schedule Announced for KWU’s March Music Festival, Yotefest￼

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music revealed its latest venture Wednesday, as “Yotefest: A Music Festival for Today” was announced. The festival will take place March 21, 22, 24 and 25, and admission to each event is free.

“Salina’s always been a great community for those interested in the arts,” said Dr. James McAllister, department chair. “We’re excited to be a part of that once again with our annual March music festival. ‘Yotefest’ is not only the idea of everything KWU music is, but it’s the idea of all that is expressed by the entirety of music. The community will be directly involved via an open mic night, there will be music from different cultures, and we’ll hear compositions from new composers, including KWU students!”

Yotefest opens Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m. with an open mic night at Salina’s Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse (141 N. Santa Fe). Percussionist Matthew Coley joins the proceedings the next night in Sams Chapel with a special concert performance (7:30 p.m.), and, after a day off Wednesday, things pick up again Thursday, March 24 with the New Music at KWU concert. This special 7:30 p.m. performance will feature recent compositions by KWU faculty and students.

The series wraps up March 25 with “Music of the Americas,” a special string ensemble event that will include a number of vibrant works from South American composers. Once again, the event takes place at 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel.

Yotefest was formerly known as the Fusion! music festival.

To view the full schedule for Yotefest, visit www.kwu.edu/yotefest2022.