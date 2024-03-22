Scholarship Gala to Headline April’s Spring Alumni and Community Weekend

KWU’s second Scholarship Gala will headline the events planned for Spring Alumni and Community Weekend, which will be held on campus from April 19-21.

The Scholarship Gala, one of KWU’s premier events, will be held April 20 at 5:30 p.m. At least 99% of Kansas Wesleyan students receive some sort of scholarship assistance, and the Gala is one of the primarily facilitators of that support.

Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 will be the Gala’s keynote speaker in her second appearance of the day. The former chancellor of the University of Denver will also speak at 11 a.m. in Peters Science Hall 201, where she will share about living with her diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment and the early stages of Alzheimer’s. She will sign copies of her book “Still Me: Accepting Alzheimer’s Without Losing Yourself,” published in February, after that talk.

Cruisin’ for a Cause, an event open to the public, will see cars of all shapes and sizes cruise Santa Fe Avenue from 6-8 p.m. April 19. Drivers can drop off nonperishable food items in front of Pioneer Hall. Classic car owners can display their cars in front of Pioneer Hall and socialize on the KWU lawn. All donations at the event will support the Salina Emergency Aid / Food Bank.

Eight athletic events – including alumni, developmental, varsity and spring football contests –are scheduled, as well. As always, anyone wearing KWU gear will receive free admission to any ticketed athletic contest.

The final performance of the university’s spring musical, “Working,” will also be a part of the weekend’s proceedings.

For more on the Scholarship Gala, including ticket information, visit www.kwu.edu/gala2024. For the full schedule of Spring Alumni and Community Weekend events, visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend24.