Senior Majors Featured at The Gallery Show

The results of the hard work and creativity the KWU Art and Design majors have put into their college careers will be on display in the Senior Showcase and Student Display at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts. The show will open April 7 and run through May 9. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. April 25.

The exhibit will include work from all art students but will feature the work of the five senior majors: Ashley Bissell, Kristi Henderson, Brandon Oaks, Shawna Rohrig and Jaci Carter.

Bissell, from Fort Collins, Colo., focused on fine arts photography and graphic design. She spent a semester at Shared Hope International in Washington, D.C., where she honed her skills as a graphic design intern and primary photographer for the JuST Conference, documenting the efforts of more than 1,000 participants united against sex trafficking.

For Henderson, a native of California, faith and design have always been a prevalent part of her life. In 2024, she was inducted into the honor society at Kansas Wesleyan for her academic excellence and her character in her sport, tennis. She is the illustrator of two published books.

Oaks is a Salina native who developed a passion for the arts by paying attention to street art and graffiti, as well as comics and cartoons, as a youngster. He has worked on multiple projects for clients, including the art and design department’s brand mark. Oaks has been an intern at Salina Arts and Humanities.

Rohrig is double-majoring in arts administration and marketing. A native Salinan, she has grown up alongside the Salina arts community. Rohrig is employed by the Salina Arts Center, where she also interned. She curated the exhibit “Ten Thousand Birds” in conjunction with Salina Symphony, which is performing a piece by that name.

Carter, of Jamestown, Kansas, is a photographer who focuses on storytelling and black-and-white photos. She examines in “Where Cultures Collide” what it is like to be an immigrant. She has worked for numerous clients as an intern and a freelance photographer.

Admission to The Gallery is always free.

Release by Jean Kozubowski