Speakers Announced for KWU’s Annual Women in Leadership Conference

Speakers for this year’s Women in Leadership: Your Voice Matters conference have been released by the event organizers. The conference will be held on Thursday, March 26. Attendance is free and all are welcome. The donation of feminine hygiene products is encouraged.

The evening will begin in Bieber Hall, the entrance to Sams Chapel on the south side of Pioneer Hall, at 5 p.m. with networking and light snacks, before moving into Sams Chapel shortly before 6 p.m. for the speaker series.

The 2026 Women in Leadership speakers are:

Jessica Caselman – risk management coordinator at Salina Regional Health Center

Tamia Cheeks – student at Kansas Wesleyan

Meagan Contreras – assistant athletic director at Kansas Wesleyan

Valarie Davenport – director of pathfinder services at CKF Addiction Treatment

Genell Heimer – registered nurse and entrepreneur

Jenna Rivers – assistant director of admissions services at Kansas Wesleyan

Kay Quinn – licensed CNA and public relations consultant

Please note that this year’s conference will contain sensitive subjects relating to mental health, suicide, unexpected loss and other challenging topics. Counselors will be on site for the duration of the event.

For questions relating to this year’s Women in Leadership conference, please reach out to Bridget Weiser at [email protected].

Release by Skylar Nelson ’21