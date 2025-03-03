Speakers Announced for March 27 Women in Leadership Event

Event organizers announced the speaker lineup for Kansas Wesleyan’s annual Women in Leadership: Your Voice Matters conference on Monday. This year’s conference will be March 27 in KWU’s Sams Chapel, and as always, admission to the event is free with the donation of a feminine hygiene product.

The evening gets underway with an hour of networking in Bieber Hall, the entrance to Sams Chapel, beginning at 5 p.m. The speaker series then follows at 6.

The 2025 Women in Leadership speakers are:

Robin and Julie Cates, owners of On The Pot

Margaret Dixon, president of Salina Juneteenth Celebration

Annie Grevas, Saline County commissioner, District 2

Luci Larson, owner of Action Travel

Dr. Kourtney Maison, KWU assistant professor of Communication Studies and Theatre Arts

Sydney Mitchell, KWU student and president of NAACP Youth and College chapters in Kansas

Kristi Northcutt, Lindsborg city manager

To register for this year’s Women in Leadership conference, please visit www.kwu.edu/wil2025.