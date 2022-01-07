Spring Check-In Set for Sunday

Students return to campus on Sunday, Jan. 9! Check-in will take place for new students between 1 – 4 p.m in the Student Activity Center, while returning students can access their residence halls with their keycards beginning at noon.

Multiple offices will be available on Sunday to aid the new student check-in process.

For questions regarding the admissions process, please call (785) 833-4305 or your designated admissions counselor.

Returning students with questions may contact Student Development at (785) 833-4329.

Questions about financial aid can be directed to Amanda McLaughlin at (785) 833-4317, and those needing information about their payment plan can contact Annetta Flax at (785) 833-4335.