Spring Enrollment Reaches New Heights

The start of a new semester at Kansas Wesleyan has brought news of additional growth to the university. KWU announced Tuesday that its full-time, undergraduate enrollment for the semester is 652 students, the largest such spring enrollment in school history.

“This news emphasizes our upward momentum,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “During the past two years, we’ve seen some of the highest enrollment figures in school history and seen people support KWU like never before. Our fundraising is at an all-time high, our enrollment is outstanding and our marketing efforts are spreading the message of the Power of AND. It’s a great time to be a Coyote, and there’s more to come!”

The total undergraduate enrollment – including part-time students – is 701, the largest figure in 10 years, and a larger number than fall enrollment in 2018 and 2019. The 429 students in on-campus housing is the second-largest spring figure in school history, nearly surpassing the 2010 count of 440 students living on campus.

The total enrollment, including graduate students, is 760 for the Spring 2022 semester.