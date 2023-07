The latest edition of the Contact magazine, covering Spring/Summer 2023, is now available! The cover story features recent changes to the Albert Nelson Student Success Center, and alumni features include Morgan Parker ’20, Avery DeWalt ’23, Pam Kraus ’81 and Ethel Diehl ’72. Read the full magazine at this link today!

Please note that Contact has gone to a spring/summer and fall/winter model to better provide full, in-depth news for as much of the year as possible.