String Orchestra to Share Stage in Special Smoky Valley High School Performance

Kansas Wesleyan’s fall music schedule continues Thursday, when the String Orchestra joins Smoky Valley High School’s Band and String Orchestra for a combined performance. This special event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Steinberg Auditorium at Smoky Valley High School, and admission is free.

“These concerts provide a great opportunity for our program,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, conductor of the String Orchestra. “By going into the surrounding communities, more people have an opportunity to see the talented musicians we have at KWU!”

The SVHS Band will open the evening, with KWU’s String Orchestra and the SVHS Orchestra to follow. The concert will close with a combined piece from both orchestras.

Thursday’s event is the first of three similar concerts this semester, with future performances set to happen alongside the Salina South High School orchestra on Oct. 3 – the program’s next concert – and the Manhattan High School orchestra Oct. 26.