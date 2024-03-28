The Gallery to Showcase Senior Art

Kansas Wesleyan students will take over The Gallery at Sams Hall of Fine Arts for the Senior Exhibition and Student Showcase from April 15 to May 3.

Five seniors will exhibit representative samples of their work in The Gallery, and all other art and design majors will have a display in the hall and lobby.

A reception will be from 5-7 p.m. April 26, with remarks by the seniors starting at 5:30. Voting for the people’s choice award will end at 6 p.m., with the winners announced at 6:30.

The seniors include:

Olivia Velasquez, a native Kansan, is an Art Administration student. Velasquex likes to use digital drawing programs, and for this exhibit, she called on her love of fantasy games, videos and novels.

Jonathan “Po” Moses Aamodt, originally from Carson, Calif., is a Graphic Design major. His “Crimson Shadows” theme includes posters for a horror movie, an animated trailer and a booklet explaining his processes.

Graphic Design major JaeVion Moreland (Burkburnett, Texas) created an advertising campaign for “Visceresh,” a concept hair-care brand specifically for type 3 hair that he created.

Michael Vongphakdy is a Kansas native who specializes in photography, video editing and graphic design work. He created commercial products and advertising for a car community he called “Family,” including a 30-minute documentary.

My’kell Barnett created a self-portrait with elements that represent him as an athlete and his upbringing in Long Beach, Calif., where he was exposed to a diverse culture, but also poverty and gang activity.

Admission to The Gallery is always free.

Story by Jean Kozubowski.