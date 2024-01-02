Tickets Now Available for Night with the Yotes

One of the most fun events on the Kansas Wesleyan University calendar, Night with the Yotes, is set for Friday, Feb. 23, inside the Student Activities Center’s Mabee Arena on campus. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

The 13th annual event will feature a homestyle dinner, open bar, unique and exciting auction items, games and more, all supporting the theme of Coyotes and Cowboys. Western attire is welcome. Regionally popular band The Blades will perform during part of the evening’s festivities.

The evening is a fundraiser for all of Kansas Wesleyan’s co-curricular activities, including athletics, fine and performing arts, and DECA.

There are many ways to be part of the evening’s proceedings, whether through sponsorship, attendance or auction donations.

For more information, contact Michelle Dolan at 785-833-4338 or [email protected]. To make a contribution or purchase tickets, go to one.bidpal.net/nwty2024. Gifts to KWU are tax-deductible.