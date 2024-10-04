Tickets Now Available to Public for “Come Home” Concert

Tickets are now available to the public for “Come Home,” the special Kansas Wesleyan concert Oct. 19 that will mark the reopening of a renovated Sams Chapel. Admission to the concert is free, and the event will get underway at 7 p.m.

“This will be a historic night for Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “It is a celebration of the success of The Power of AND campaign and a chance to honor both the history of KWU and its exciting future.”

Alumni Matthew Schwan ’10 and Aine Hakamatsuka ’12 are among those who will be performing. The evening will also include former instructors Dean Kranzler and the late Bill McMosley joining Barbara Marshall Nickell as the inaugural inductees into the Kansas Wesleyan Music Hall of Fame.

Collette McMosley, Bill’s wife, will accept the honor on his behalf.

“We’re excited to welcome back talented alumni to grace the Sams stage,” said Michelle Dolan, executive director of music. “We also know that Barbara, Dean and Bill touched countless lives during their respective tenures as Coyotes, and we look forward to honoring them as the first inductees into KWU’s Music Hall of Fame.”

To reserve your seats for “Come Home,” please click this link.